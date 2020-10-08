2nd Presidential Debate Will Take Place – Virtually
The bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced today that the 2nd Presidential Debate on Thursday, October 15th, WILL take place but Donald Trump and Joe Biden will not be in the same room. The debate will be done virtually. The commission stated there is a need to “protect the health and safety of all involved”. The second debate is a town hall meeting and will still be held in Miami, Florida with moderator Steve Scully of C-SPAN.
The decision comes after President Trump contracted coronavirus along with 34 others on the White House staff and some of those who are his close associates. Joe Biden had expressed he would not participate in a debate if the President was still testing positive for the virus.