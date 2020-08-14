3 Arrested, 4th Sought in Gruesome Akron Killings
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three of the four suspects wanted in a gruesome double murder in Akron last month have been arrested.
20-year-old Steven Hayes of Akron is jailed on an aggravated murder charge.
42-year-old Kianna Buckley and 20-year-old Dylan Brown of Akron are both charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.
Police were still looking for 37-year-old Gia Hernandez, charged with tampering with evidence.
47-year-old Melinda Pointer and 34-year-old Justin Walker were shot several times in a Brown Street home.
The house was then set on fire.