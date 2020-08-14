      Weather Alert

3 Arrested, 4th Sought in Gruesome Akron Killings

Aug 14, 2020 @ 5:00am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three of the four suspects wanted in a gruesome double murder in Akron last month have been arrested.

20-year-old Steven Hayes of Akron is jailed on an aggravated murder charge.

42-year-old Kianna Buckley and 20-year-old Dylan Brown of Akron are both charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

Police were still looking for 37-year-old Gia Hernandez, charged with tampering with evidence.

47-year-old Melinda Pointer and 34-year-old Justin Walker were shot several times in a Brown Street home.

The house was then set on fire.

