3 Browns Players Selected To The Pro Bowl

(official Browns release)

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio and Nick Chubb will all represent the Browns as 2023 Pro Bowlers

By Anthony Poisal, ClevelandBrowns.com Staff Writer

The Browns will be sending three players to Las Vegas for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

DE Myles Garrett, G Joel Bitonio and RB Nick Chubb will all represent Cleveland, and each of them will have gone to the Pro Bowl together for the third consecutive season.

WR Amari Cooper, T Jack Conklin, CB Denzel Ward, G Wyatt Teller and TE David Njoku were also selected as alternates.

The Pro Bowl Games is a new format the NFL implemented for Pro Bowlers this season and will feature skills competitions and a non-contact flag football game, which will take place Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will be televised on ESPN/ABC.

A sixth-year veteran and now a four-time Pro Bowler, Garrett once again spent most of the season in pursuit of the top spot on the league’s sack leaderboard. He currently sits third in the league with 13.5 sacks, two sacks behind San Francisco’s Nick Bosa, with three games to play and has a chance to beat the Browns’ single-season sack record he set last season with 16 sacks. He broke the Browns’ all-time career sack record in Week 6.

Garrett received the most votes among all AFC edge rushers. He’s the first Browns DE to make four Pro Bowls since Bill Glass (1963, 1964, 1965 and 1968).

Bitonio was voted to his fifth straight Pro Bowl and maintained his status as one of the most dominant guards in the NFL. He’s second among guards with an 86.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus and also ranks seventh among guards with a 95 percent pass block win rate, according to ESPN. A second-round pick in 2014, Bitonio also hasn’t missed an offensive snap since the 2016 season.

Bitonio is the ninth Brown to be named to five consecutive Pro Bowls, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers QB Otto Graham (1951-55), RB Jim Brown (1958-66), G Gene Hickerson (1966-71), T/K Lou Groza (1951-56) and RB Leroy Kelly (1967-72) as well as 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist T Joe Thomas (2008-17), G Jim Ray Smith (1959-63) and T Dick Schafrath (1964-69). He is the first Browns guard to be named to five consecutive Pro Bowls since Hickerson, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, made six straight from 1966-71.

Chubb was voted to his fourth straight Pro Bowl and has made another run toward the league’s rushing title. He sits third in the NFL with 1,252 rushing yards and is tied for third with 12 rushing touchdowns, which is tied for his career high. Chubb also moved up to fourth on the Browns’ all-time rushing leaderboard earlier this season.

Chubb joins Jim Brown (1958-66) and Leroy Kelly (1967-72) as the only Browns RBs to make four consecutive Pro Bowls.