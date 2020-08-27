3 Men Shot in Green, Canton Victim Faces Drug Charges
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office continues sorting through the evidence in a shooting in the city of Green early Thursday morning that left three people injured.
They initially thought they might have an active shooter situation, because one of the victims was located about a half-mile from the crime scene.
But it turned out all three men were shot at an apartment unit on Schneiderman Drive off South Main Street.
One of the victims is 22-year-old Rayshawn Simmons of Canton who was charged with drug trafficking after being treated at the hospital.
Another man’s injuries are considered life threatening.
The sheriff’s office says have suspects, but no charges yet.