      Weather Alert

3 More People Shot in Canton; Community Leaders say STOP!

Sep 25, 2020 @ 12:24pm

Canton Police are investigating yet another shooting incident in the city.  This is the third this week.  It happened about 2:10 this morning in the 1300 block of Shorb Ave NW.

The victims are 24, 26, and 27 years old and are all from Canton.  Detectives are still investigating.

Meanwhile, Pastor Walter Moss is the leader of the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence Project.  He came to the WHBC Studios today.  He wanted to put a plea on the air to all those involved.  He spoke to our Jon Bozeka:

LISTEN HERE

 

