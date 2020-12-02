3 Rescued, All 9 OK in Apartment Fire in SW Canton Early Wednesday Morning
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three of nine residents of a Canton apartment building had to be rescued by city firefighters in an early morning fire on Wednesday.
No one was injured as the fire department knocked down the kitchen fire in one first-floor apartment unit, but the fire had extended to another unit and into the attic.
No cause or damage estimate.
The two story building at Cleveland Avenue and 6th Street SW looks like it may have to come down.