      Weather Alert

3 Rescued, All 9 OK in Apartment Fire in SW Canton Early Wednesday Morning

Dec 2, 2020 @ 9:04am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three of nine residents of a Canton apartment building had to be rescued by city firefighters in an early morning fire on Wednesday.

No one was injured as the fire department knocked down the kitchen fire in one first-floor apartment unit, but the fire had extended to another unit and into the attic.

No cause or damage estimate.

The two story building at Cleveland Avenue and 6th Street SW looks like it may have to come down.

Popular Posts
bootleg wine alcohol
Couple Finds Stash Of Prohibition Whiskey Hidden In Walls Of Their Home
cat eating food
Amazon 'Really Sorry' After Customers Receive Cat Food Instead of PS5
Biden-Harris Ticket: First In U.S. History To Surpass 80 Million Votes
coins in a fountain
Disney Donates Fountains’ Coins To Central Florida Homeless Shelter
Carrie Underwood And John Legend Team Up For 'Hallelujah' Video