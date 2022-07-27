3 Sent to Hospital Following Canton House Fire
July 27, 2022 7:38AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters responded to a house fire on Garaux Street NE off Marietta Avenue.
Three people had to be hospitalized.
One of them was a physically-disabled woman who suffered burns.
She had to be pulled out of the house by her husband.
Another male and female suffered smoke inhalation.
Damage is estimated at $130,000.
it’s a house in a newer neighborhood of Canton.
The Canton Fire Department says careless smoking gets the blame.