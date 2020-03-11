3 Stark Polling Locations Changed for Tuesday Primary
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After a recommendation from the governor, the Secretary of State has worked to secure 75 polling location changes for next Tuesday’s primary election.There are three changes in Stark County:
Old location: Rose Lane Health Center, 5425 High Mill Ave. NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646.
New location: Crosspoint United Methodist Church, 9687 Portage St. NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646. (Jackson Township)
Old location: Canton Regency, 4515 22nd St. NW, Canton, Ohio 44708.
New location: Woodlawn Church, 2800 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, Ohio 44708. (Jackson Township)
Old location: Inn at University Village 2650 Ohio State Dr. SE, Massillon, Ohio 44646.
New location: Friendship Baptist Church, 920 3rd St. SE, Massillon, Ohio 44646.