      Weather Alert

3 Straight Days of Protests at Statehouse in Columbus

Jun 27, 2022 @ 7:28am

Sunday marked the third straight day of protests at the Ohio Statehouse following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade.
The message is to take your voice to the polls.  Senator Sherrod Brown encouraged protesters to elect pro-abortion leaders in November.
Gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley says this year’s election will determine the future of women’s rights in our state.
DeWine in a press conference Friday said he realizes there are strong views on both sides of the abortion issue, but he is pro-life and considers the life of the child first…

Whaley says if DeWine remains in office, there will be more restrictive abortion laws.

Popular Posts
Amber Heard Says She Still Has Love For Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp Trial Juror Speaks Out About Evidence Not Supporting Amber Heard’s Testimony
Zendaya Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors
Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Debuts In September
Britney Spears Deletes Instagram
Connect With Us Listen To Us On