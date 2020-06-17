‘30 Rock’ Cast Reuniting For A New Special
There’s another show making a comeback and this reunion is for the 30 Rock fans. It’s hard to believe, but it’s been seven years since the hit NBC show was on the airwaves and now the cast is getting back together for a reunion special.
The hour-long special will take place on July 16th and will feature all the cast in what’s being billed as a “first of its kind” event. What makes the special even more intriguing is that it will be commercial-free and will air on NBC first and then rebroadcast on USA, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC. Who was your favorite character on 30 Rock?