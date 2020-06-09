33 JordynStrong Foundation Award Winners Announced

JACKSON TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As the school year wraps up, the 33 JordynStrong Foundation has announced three scholarship award winners.
The 33 JordynStrong Foundation came to life in 2018 when Jackson Local 8th grader Jordyn Myers passed away suddenly during the early stages of treatment for leukemia. The Foundation was founded by Jordyn’s mother, with the mission to raise money for childhood cancer research, families dealing with the loss of child due to cancer, scholarships and more.
This year, the foundation awarded three $5,000 scholarships to local seniors. The bio and award descriptions, which were provided from the foundation, can be found below.
1) Jordyn Myers Women in Engineering Scholarship ($5,000)
Kate Bleichrodt – Jackson Local
Kate is a hard working student that puts maximum effort into everything she does. She enjoys all sports, playing soccer, watching movies, volunteering and exploring new things. She is especially excited to be attending The Ohio State University in the fall to pursue her dream of becoming an engineer.
Kate is a member of the National Honor Society (NHS), Math Honor Society and was the Secretary for the Adventure Club. Throughout her years in high school she tutored fellow classmates in math and science, was in Key Club, Math Club, Spanish Club and a member of Student Council.
She was also a Lead Freshman Mentor, was a Captain of the Jackson Girls Soccer team where she was voted team MVP and received the team Sportsmanship award her senior year.
Kate was nominated for the Federal Leagues Sam DiBlasi Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year award for Jackson High School and voted Stark County’s female soccer player of the year.
One of the activities Kate is most proud of is her volunteer work with the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank. She organized a food drive for Jackson High School which brought in several tons of food to help restock the pantry of the Food Bank during the Holiday season.
She also volunteers at the Stark County Humane Society, annually volunteers at the Pi-Rise Mile Run and Pancake breakfast, and the Long Haul for Hunger event. Kate is so honored to be receiving the first annual Jordyn Myers Women in Engineering Scholarship.
2) Jordyn Myers Student Athlete Scholarship ($5,000)
Victor Shott – Jackson Local
Victor is graduating as part of the class of 2020 from Jackson High School. Victor is an extremely hard working, positive, and fun-loving individual who was involved in numerous activities, clubs, and sports during his four years at JHS. Next year he will be attending The Ohio State University and studying Finance.
In high school, Victor played football and lacrosse and earned six varsity letters. He was a captain on the football team his senior year and earned 1st Team All-Federal League, 1st Team All-Stark County, 1st Team All-Northeast Region, and 2nd Team All-Ohio as an inside Linebacker.
Unfortunately he was not able to play his senior lacrosse season, but he earned Honorable Mention All-Region his junior year as a Midfielder. Victor was also a part of The National Honor Society and was a Freshman Mentor.
During the summer leading up to his senior year, Victor was selected to attend American Legion’s Buckeye Boys State at Miami (OH) University. Victor will graduate Summa Cum Laude with a 4.1 GPA and with an Honors Diploma.
As Victor finishes this chapter of his life, he is very appreciative of his parents (Bob and Brooke Shott) and all of the coaches, teachers, teammates, friends and positive influences that he has had the blessing of coming in contact with while attending Jackson High School.
He feels very fortunate to have grown up in such a great community. Victor is extremely honored and humbled to receive the first annual Jordyn Myers Student-Athlete Scholarship.
3) 33 JordynStrong Survivor Scholarship ($5,000)
Reyanna Putnam – Firestone High School
Reyanna Putnam is a freshman at Johnson C. Smith University. She currently holds a 3.9 cumulative grade point average majoring in biology with a minor in chemistry. She is currently the freshman class treasurer, a part of the premedical program, and a MC3 sports intern where she helps facilitate all sporting events.
After completing a rigorous freshman year she is now anticipating advancing to a junior status. A major reason that she was able to achieve this goal was because of her determination in school while battling cancer.
At 12 Reyanna was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia(ALL). At such a young age she maintained a positive attitude that definitely helped her overcome her illness.
At 15, just a freshman in high school, she relapsed. This second battle was a different kind of fight. She found a way to keep her head up when all odds were against her. This experience has changed Reyanna’s life forever. It has pushed her to achieve many goals in life.
Her ultimate goal is to become a pediatric oncologist and help save children’s lives. While doing so, she wants to start her motivational career to help give people hope and to encourage them to keep fighting. Reyanna is honored to be the first recipient of the 33 JordynStrong Survivor Scholarship.