Leonardo DiCaprio Helped Free 100 Whales

Leonardo Dicaprio just used his celebrity to get 100 captive whales freed.

Last year pictures surfaced of whales being held captive on the Russian Pacific coast, and dealing with cruel conditions by people who wanted to sell the animals to an aquarium in China.

How did Leo get the whales freed? He just simply asked his fans to sign a petition to have the whales freed.

After the petition released and got massive amounts of signatures, Vladimir Putin stepped in to have the whales released.

How many times has your favorite artist helped the environment? Do you like to hear when celebs do something good for the community or environment? What’s the last petition that you signed?