$4.25 Million Stark Jury Award in Malpractice Case

October 7, 2022 5:34AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A $4.25 million jury award in a Stark County medical malpractice case.

The husband of the late Amber Ohler has been awarded that amount, claiming that former Mercy Medical Doctor Shyam Bhakta failed to follow proper protocol during a catheter procedure back in November of 2018.

That resulted in the 43-year-old Dennison woman’s death, according to family attorneys.

The incident happened before Cleveland Clinic acquired the local health system.

