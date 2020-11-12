      Weather Alert

4 Hospitalized from Large Alliance House Fire

Nov 12, 2020 @ 7:08am

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four people including a baby were hospitalized from a fire in Alliance from early Wednesday.

The house in the 800 block of North Union Avenue was heavily involved when firefighters arrived.

Several cars parked near the home were destroyed by the fire as well.

No word on a cause or the conditions of the victims.

Injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Residents are getting assistance from the American Red Cross.

