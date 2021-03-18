4 Northern Ohio Metros Named Cheapest Places to Retire, Canton-Massillon Nearly Makes List
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you can ignore the week or two of bad winter weather we get every year, northern Ohio is not such a bad place to retire.
And it’s cheap.
A new study by the Advisor-Smith business research firm has the Youngstown, Cleveland, Akron and Toledo metropolitan areas all in the top five for lowest cost of living.
Canton-Massillon would be right in the middle of that mix, but our population is too low to be considered a large metro area.
The report looked at the costs of food, transportation, housing and other necessities.