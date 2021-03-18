      Breaking News
COVID Vaccination For Ohioans Has New Timeline

4 Northern Ohio Metros Named Cheapest Places to Retire, Canton-Massillon Nearly Makes List

Mar 18, 2021 @ 5:50am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you can ignore the week or two of bad winter weather we get every year, northern Ohio is not such a bad place to retire.

And it’s cheap.

A new study by the Advisor-Smith business research firm has the Youngstown, Cleveland, Akron and Toledo metropolitan areas all in the top five for lowest cost of living.

Canton-Massillon would be right in the middle of that mix, but our population is too low to be considered a large metro area.

The report looked at the costs of food, transportation, housing and other necessities.

Popular Posts
77-Year-Old Substitute Teacher Who Lives In Car Gifted $27,000 Check By Former Student
grocery giveback graphic
$400 In Free Groceries? We've Got Your Chances To Win!
500K Disney Fans Want Depp Back For "Pirates 6"
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Do You Know Today's Slang?
Text Us Anytime! Grab Our Phone Number Inside!