4 of 7 Fired McKinley Coaches Face Hearings on School-Related Jobs
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Disciplinary hearings for fired McKinley head football coach Marcus Wattley and an assistant coach were held on Monday, with two others having hearings later.
The four hold administrative positions in the district, not directly related to their coaching jobs.
Afterward, Wattley and his attorney spoke to the media, saying the coach did nothing wrong.
The school district has not provided any version of what happened when a player’s father says his son was forced to eat pork.