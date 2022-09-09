Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

4 People Accused of Voting in Ohio, Other States, Investigation Continues

September 9, 2022 4:46AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – It’s part of an ongoing effort to catch people who vote fraudulently.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose has turned over the names of four individuals to the appropriate county prosecutor and the AG’s office.

That, along with evidence indicating they voted in more than one state in the 2020 General Election.

That’s the result with partnering with four other states, but Ohio will investigate in other states as well.

