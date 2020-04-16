      Breaking News
Wednesday Recap: More Steps Taken to Protect First Responders, 105 Inmates to Be Released

4 SRCCC Escapees Sentenced to Prison

Apr 16, 2020 @ 4:23am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four of the five escapees from that minimum security jail in Canton have been given prison sentences.

The four are expected to do 3 to 4 years time.

The fifth will be sentenced later.

Jason Drake, Vincent Blanc, Michael Fisher and Jaden Miller all pleaded guilty.

The case involving 37-year-old Joshua Bingham is still pending.

The men broke a window and left the Stark Regional Community Correction Center on Lesh Road NE in February

Popular Posts
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Terms Of Use