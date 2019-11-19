4 Year Entrepreneur Starts Baked Goods Business in Cleveland
Little Mariah loves to bake and she wants to encourage young kids how to manage their money and to follow their dreams, no matter how young they are. So she created Mariah’s Munchies. The 4 year old is using recipes that her grandmother and mother passed down. Her baked goods were so delicious that her mother decided to let her sell them so Mariah could learn about money and how to manage it.
Mariah is taking orders for the holidays and her mother is also making sure she knows about philanthropy, as well. They donated some of the ‘Munch Boxes’ to Cleveland’s VA Fisher House. If you’d like to check out what Mariah is creating you can find her business on Facebook.
I think this is a great example that you’re never too young to have a dream and that you’re never to old to have one, either! Way to go, Mariah!!