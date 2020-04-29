4th Arrest Made in Plain Twp Home Invasion from December
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fourth arrest has been made in connection with a Plain Township home invasion robbery where a man was shot in the face.
27-year-old Autumn Keene of Akron is charged with attempted murder in connection with the December incident.
She is jailed without bond.
30-year-old Robert Lippert III of Massillon and two other men also from Akron face charges as well.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was shot inside his Winton Street NW home when the four went there to steal drugs.