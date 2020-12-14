      Weather Alert

4th Man Arrested in Ear Shooting, Kidnapping Incident

Dec 14, 2020 @ 4:51am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fourth arrest has been made in that incident where a Canton man had one of his ears injured during a shooting that happened as he was being kidnapped and robbed.

29-year-old Juan Grogan is charged with felonious assault in the November 30th incident where Canton police say the 18-year-old victim was forced into the back of his own car as the men tried to take his cell phone.

Two other young adults and a teen are also charged.

