      Weather Alert

4th of July Celebrations Across the Area all Weekend

Jul 3, 2021 @ 7:28am

The annual 4th of July celebration complete with fireworks returns to Canton Sunday night at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says entertainment will be provided by En Rich Ment at 7 and Jimmy and the Soulblazers at 8. The fireworks are scheduled to go off at 9:50. The 1812 overture and cannons will get it all started.

In Massillon — they’ll celebrate Saturday in Tiger Town. Festivities will take place on the newly renovated Duncan Plaza.  The Li’l Miss Liberty and Li’l Uncle Sam pageant at 6 p.m. Followed by the popular ’80s cover band “New Wave Nation” takes the stage at 7 p.m.  Following the band’s performance, fireworks around 9:45 p.m. The fireworks will be shot off from an area near Bottoms Park.

Silver park in Alliance will host a fireworks display Sunday as will North Canton.  North Canton does have a parade Saturday morning.

Atwood Lake will set off fireworks Saturday night.

 

