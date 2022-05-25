4th Suspect in Death of Plain Man Arrested by US Marshals in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fourth suspect charged in the death of a Plain Township man has been arrested.
27-year-old Andrew Williams of Paris Township was arrested Tuesday night in Canton by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
There was a short standoff at the Silent Court NW address until members of the Canton SWAT Team arrived.
Williams is charged with complicity to commit murder in the death of 32-year-old Joseph Pomeroy.
His body was found alongside a street just two blocks outside of Canton.
43-year-old Jeremy Morlock is charged with the murder.