      Weather Alert

4th Suspect in Death of Plain Man Arrested by US Marshals in Canton

May 25, 2022 @ 8:59am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fourth suspect charged in the death of a Plain Township man has been arrested.

27-year-old Andrew Williams of Paris Township was arrested Tuesday night in Canton by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

There was a short standoff at the Silent Court NW address until members of the Canton SWAT Team arrived.

Williams is charged with complicity to commit murder in the death of 32-year-old Joseph Pomeroy.

His body was found alongside a street just two blocks outside of Canton.

43-year-old Jeremy Morlock is charged with the murder.

Popular Posts
MTV To Reboot ‘Jersey Shore’ With All New Cast
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Have First Child
Coldplay Wants Fans to Power Their Concerts by Pedaling Bikes
Lil Nas X To Be Honored At Songwriters Hall of Fame
Happy Graduation 2022! Krispy Kreme Serves Up Free Donuts For High School & College Seniors
Connect With Us Listen To Us On