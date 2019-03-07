5 Crucial Things You Should Know About Your Partner Before Getting Married

Before you say, “I do,” you might want to consider finding out the answers to these five questions to make sure they are still the one!

When the topic of kids come up… do you want them? Do they? How many? When? Although this conversation might seem lighthearted, eventually you may want a firm answer.

Talk about finances. How do they view money, or want to handle it? Will you be combining finances? Do they have debt? Do you? Money issues are a big cause of divorce.

Make sure you know how they get along with friends and family, or how they speak of others. Find out how compatible you are with physical touch.

Do you both like holding hands? Do you expect a goodnight kiss?

Lastly, know how your partner acts during a crisis, whether it’s stress from travel, around the holidays, or dealing with something at work. Are you ok with their approach?