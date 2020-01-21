      Weather Alert

5 Discontinued Oscar Categories

Jan 21, 2020 @ 4:10pm

Over the years, the Academy Awards have seen some big changes in the categories it gives awards.

TAGS
Academy Awards Oscars winners
Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Mix 94.1's Furry Friends! Mabel is a Good Girl Who Has the Sweetest Eyes!
Terms Of Use