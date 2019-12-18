5-Hour Yule Log Burning Video, But It’s Darth Vader
With Christmas around the corner and “The Rise of Skywalker” being so close to it’s theater release, this only seemed fitting!
The latest viral sensation is a looped 5-hour yule log video of Darth Vader burning. The video has become an instant classic just ahead of the Christmas holiday. It was taken from the “Return of the Jedi” and uploaded to YouTube. Here’s the video if you need quick access to the video for any holiday parties happening today!
Will you be using the video for your holiday gathering?