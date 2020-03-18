5 Practical Things to Remember if You’re Suffering From Coronavirus Health Anxiety
You’re not alone if you’re feeling Coronavirus health anxiety, Dr. Adwoa Danso gives us five practical things to remember during these uncertain times.
1.“This will pass,” says Dr. Danso, “Most people won’t be affected and those that are will only get a mild case of Coronavirus.”
2. Manage your stress and focus on the facts. Dr. Danso suggests turning your attention to information from the World Health Organization (WHO).
3.Talk through your feelings with friends and family members and use technology like FaceTime.
4. Continue to take prescribed medication and try new hobbies such as cooking a new dish or reading a book.
5.Ultimately, Dr. Danso suggests focusing on the things that you CAN control, like washing your hands, avoiding non-essential travel and use sanitizers.