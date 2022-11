AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At least five people were shot in Akron in two separate incidents over the weekend.

Two men and a woman were struck at Judd’s Bar B Que on Romig Road.

A 32-year-old male is critical, with two men arrested.

And two men were shot in their car along Glenwood Avenue.

The driver was hit several times, but both men’s injuries are said to not be life threatening.

No arrest there.