5-Year-Old Officially Adopted After Being With Her Foster Parents Nearly 2000 Days

It was supposed to just be an emergency placement when the Moore family took in baby Cece at two months old. But she was so dang cute, they said if it needs to be long-term, let us know!

Low and behold, Jeffrey and Cindy Moore made that permanent 1,954 days later by officially adopting Cece! The Moores knew they wanted a family but struggled with infertility, which led to them starting their journey as foster parents. They have fostered over 30 kids and adopted two others. And they just found out Cece’s biological brother they have been fostering was freed for adoption, so they are starting the adoption process with him!