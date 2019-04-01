5,000 Trees Planted In One Day

(WHBC) – A hillside in Tuscarawas County will look a lot different in 10 to 15 years thanks to hundreds of volunteers.

More than 250 people spent their Saturday planting about 5,000 trees on the old Dessecker coal mine property in Zoarville

“We planted all hardwoods — silver maple, red maple, sweetgum,” said Nancy Schoenbaum with the Camp Tuscazoar Foundation.

The hillside is just south of Camp Tuscazoar.

Schoenbaum says the Ohio Department of Natural Resources donated the trees and the volunteers were more than happy to give them a home on that hillside.

“These are little seedlings now, but I’m sure in ten years or so that site will be amazing.”

She says the trees will not only help beautify the hillside, but provide crucial protections against erosion.

She again thanked the many volunteers who spent part of their weekend planting trees in the rain.

“Everyone from girl scouts to boy scouts to football teams to individual people, it was just a wonderful day.”