6 Unexpected Buys on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer deals on more than just electronic and appliances. Here are six ideas for purchases on the two most significant shopping days of the year. 1. Books. Deals on both ebooks, audiobooks and books in print can be found by many of the biggest book retailers. 2. Beauty Supplies. Flat discounts on high-end cosmetics can found in retail stores and online. 3. Online Classes. Some online learning platforms offer significant slashes on lifetime access to classes. 4. Pet Supplies. Pet stores will often slash prices on some items by up to 50%. 5. Travel. Airlines, tour companies and hotels all offer special deals for these shopping days. 6. Groceries. Many supermarkets offer fridge-stocking deals beyond the standard holiday fare