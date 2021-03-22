60% Of Americans Report Undesired Weight Change During Pandemic, Average Gain Of 29 Pounds
It’s been a year since the world pretty much changed overnight due to the pandemic and according to the American Psychological Association, most Americans have had a weight change as a result of the pandemic.
Experts say that 42% of adults said they gained weight they didn’t want and 18% said they lost more weight than intended and that the average amount of weight gained was 29 pounds. The APA stated that the main reasons for weight gain/weight loss is from staying home combined with mental disturbance.
The financial toll of the pandemic led people to buy cheaper snack items that tend to be higher in calories and sugar. Have you gained or lost weight during the pandemic?