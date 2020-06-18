63 Concrete TV Sets Celebrate American Football League
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This afternoon, work started on the latest piece of art in downtown Canton to celebrate the history of the game of football.
Outside of the ArtsinStark Offices downtown, Philadelphia artist Katherine Stanek has started the ninth of “The ELEVEN” monumental pieces of public art being installed in Canton as a new tourist attraction. The projects come from a partnership between the county arts council and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“The AFL” is a piece that features 63 concrete TV’s in a circle, similar to the roman coliseum. The TV’s represent the significance the American Football League played in growing the popularity of football, and making it a game that millions view from home, on television each week.
Eight of the original owners of the AFL teams will be featured on top of the TV circle once it is completed. Stanek tells WHBC News that the project will be completed in September.
Check out our full interview with Stanek, where she speaks more about the inspiration behind the piece, below.