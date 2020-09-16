You Can’t Control Other’s Thoughts or Actions
Someone just doesn’t like you. Hates you in fact. Constantly talking about you behind your back when in reality, THEY were the ones who were awful to you! Wanna know why they’re doing that? Because people convince themselves that those who they wronged are bad, so they don’t have to feel guilty about what they did. If you are stressing yourself out over whatever situation, trying to figure out why someone is out to get you, or hates you so much after you are the one they hurt… remember that their baggage is on them. It’s not for you to unravel the puzzle of toxic people.