‘Downton Abby’ Christmas Cookbook Coming
Are you so obsessed with Downton Abby that you’re now dressing the part and speaking with a British accent? Well, now you can dine like you’re living in the era thanks to a new cookbook featuring some of the elaborate meals seen on the show. Coming October 27 in stores and available for pre-order on Amazon now, you can get your hands on The Official Downton Abbey Christmas Cookbook, containing “a collection of traditional British holiday recipes, from appetizers to desserts, that were popular during the Edwardian period.” In addition, you’ll get stories and photographs from the series as well as learn more about the traditions of that time.