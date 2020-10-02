      Weather Alert

Can’t Get Enough Baby Yoda? Get Ready for Mando Mondays!

Oct 2, 2020 @ 11:19am

In order to get fans ready for season 2 of The Mandalorian, Disney has announced “Mando Mondays.” For “Mando Mondays” Disney will be releasing new product, books, comics, and digital content in support of the hit series. Here’s how it works. After you watch a new episode on Fridays, you visit MandoMondays.com and find out what type of new toys, apparel, books, and other swag is unveiled. “Mando Mondays” begins today at 1 p.m. and the new season of The Mandalorian begins in October.

