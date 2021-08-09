      Weather Alert

65-Year-Old Woman Shot Outside Home on Belden, Dies at Hospital

Aug 9, 2021 @ 5:46am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC – Not much to go on in the shooting death of a 65-year-old Canton woman on Saturday night.

Jenny Norris died from her injuries at the hospital.

She was found outside her house in the 100 block of Belden Avenue SE with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Witnesses say a black vehicle circled the area and fired eight shots before leaving.

Here’s a portion of the police news release:

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or Stark County Crimestoppers.

Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police

