65-Year-Old Woman Shot Outside Home on Belden, Dies at Hospital
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC – Not much to go on in the shooting death of a 65-year-old Canton woman on Saturday night.
Jenny Norris died from her injuries at the hospital.
She was found outside her house in the 100 block of Belden Avenue SE with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Witnesses say a black vehicle circled the area and fired eight shots before leaving.
Here’s a portion of the police news release:
The investigation is continuing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.
Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or Stark County Crimestoppers.
Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police