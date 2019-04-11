7-Eleven Owner in Ohio Gives Food To Shoplifter

Upon catching a shoplifter in his store, a 7-Eleven owner in Toledo did what most of us would in that situation: he called 9-1-1. But after speaking to the thief, he had a change of heart.

Jay Singh asked the teen to take all of the pilfered products out of his pockets and put them on the counter, which turned out to be food items.

“He said, ‘I’m hungry. I’m stealing it for myself and my younger brother,'” according to Singh, who then packed up a to-go bag.

Singh told the cops not to come, admitting, “He’s a young kid. That will go on his record that he was a thief. He cannot do anything in his life. He will not get a good job. This will not solve his hunger problem.”