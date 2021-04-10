Two toddler boys taken from a Jackson Township hotel last night are okay this morning but the incident set off an amber alert last night.
Jackson Township Police say they are now looking for the boy’s father – 27-year old Zachary Dean Parker of Jackson Township. Warrants have been issued charging him with kidnapping and domestic violence. He apparently got into an argument with the boys mother at a local motel — police say he’s accused of hitting the woman — and then taking off with the kids. Parker’s mother returned the children ages 2 and 1 safe and unharmed a few hours later.