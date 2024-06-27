Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

71-Year-Old Competes In Miss Texas USA Competition

June 27, 2024 11:04AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

And she looks UHMAZING.

71-year-old Marissa Teijo became the oldest contestant in Miss USA history when she competed in the Miss Texas pageant, something made possible due to changes in age limits and marital status.

For her, the best part of the pageant was seeing the reaction from women her age. “After the competition, she was told she was inspiring to woman of all ages. Her secret? Weight training, drink lots of water, don’t eat processed foods and use moisturizer!

Popular Posts

1

Aaron Deese Talks Dog Men, Small Town Monsters and Monster Fest
2

“Napoleon Dynamite” Promotes Ore-Ida’s “Tot-Protecting Pants”
3

Sabrina Carpenter opens up about Taylor Swift friendship, Barry Keoghan relationship
4

“Yellowstone” Season 5 Part 2 Premieres November 10
5

The stars and Royals come out for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour London kickoff