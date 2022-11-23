Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

75-Year-Old Gets 18 to Life in Killing of Nephew

November 23, 2022 4:49AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Lake Township man may very well have to spend the rest of his life in prison.

At age 75, Alfred Johnson was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years to life for the killing of his nephew.

The Uniontown-area man had been found guilty of murder in a jury trial last week.

Uniontown police say Johnson and 41-year-old Nicholas Oostdyk from Trumbull County were at a Super Bowl party at Johnson’s Starlight Court NW home when the two argued.

Johnson grabbed a gun and shot Oostdyk five times in the face, back and stomach.

