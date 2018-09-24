75 Year Old Naps with Shelter Cats, Goes Viral

Terry Lauerman is a 75 year old Wisconsin man that volunteers at his local shelter Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary, and sleeps with the cats that are waiting for adoption. Lauerman visits the cats every day, and stays for about 3 hours.

Lauerman grooms the cats, then takes a quick cat nap with some lucky felines, then wakes up and switches cats. Other volunteers have been snapping photos of his cat naps and posting them to social media, and causing him to go viral!

This new found fame has helped raise thousands of dollars for the shelter!

By the way, he comes to the shelter and volunteers after he finishes his day job: cutting down trees!