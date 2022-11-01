Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

77/Arlington Widening Project Set to Impact Northbound Lanes Soon

November 1, 2022 6:53AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An ODOT road contractor has been working mainly on Southbound I-77 between Route 224/I-277 and Arlington Road all Summer, adding another driving lane.

The work there and in the median will be wrapping up soon, and that’s when crews will head to the Northbound side, adding another travel lane there.

At some point either late this Fall or early in the Spring, Northbound 77 traffic will be split from Arlington up to the 224/277 interchange.

One lane will cross over to the other side.

ODOT’s Justin Chesnic says the project is ahead of schecule.

He says most of the $49 million project should be finished at the end of next construction season.

