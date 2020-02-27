8 Year Old Boy Who Spent Years in the Foster Care System is Trying to Save as Many Old Dogs in Shelters as Possible
Little Robbie lives in Florida. He spent years in the foster care system and before that he was so badly abused he was hospitalized twice with brain injuries. Two years ago he was adopted but he’s very aware that things could have gone very differently for him and that has given him a lot of compassion for elderly dogs looking for a home.
Robbie goes to the shelter and looks for the oldest, least-adoptable dog and that’s the one he wants. He says, ‘There’s something about old dogs that I just like’. He adopts as many older dogs as his parents will allow, which at this point is 6.