8-Year-Old Wants To Give Away 2 Million Books
Selah Thompson of Atlanta has a dream – to give away more than 2 million books to children in need.
Oh, and did we mention Selah is eight years old? Young Selah first got the idea at age 5, when she learned that many of her kindergarten classmates didn’t know how to read.
Now, Selah and her family have created the Empowered Readers Literacy Project, which raises literacy awareness and donates books to children – including Selah’s own book, Penelope the Pirate Princess. Her efforts have already been honored by the Atlanta City Council.
Were you an avid reader as a child? What were some of your favorite books growing up?