9-11 Memorial Stair Climb is Sunday

September 9, 2022 7:51AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters are again leading the effort to remember those in the safety and military services lost in the 9-11 attacks.

They’ll lead hundreds of others in the climb to the top of the McKinley Monument in Canton, replicating the climb by first responders to the top of the two 110-story buildings in Manhatten.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. on Sunday, and the climb starts at 8:20.

You don’t have to be pre-registered.

Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital is a sponsor this year.

