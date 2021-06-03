      Weather Alert

9 Fatal Accidents on Ohio Roads Over Memorial Day, 2 in Area

Jun 3, 2021 @ 4:21am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The death count on Ohio’s highways was down to nine this Memorial Day weekend.

Unfortunately, two of those deaths occurred in our area.

50-year-old Emmanuel Mahoney of Canton was killed when his car crashed into a pole at 12th Street and DeWalt Avenue NW in Canton on Friday.

The county coroner’s office says he may have suffered a medical issue.

And, 46-year-old motorcyclist William Hawkins who has a Carrollton address was killed in a crash in Green on Monday, according to the Summit County medical Examiner.

Last year, 20 people were killed on the state’s roadways over the Memorial Day holiday.

