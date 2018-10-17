9-year-old from Copley with Cancer Designs Shoes to Benefit Foundation
By Sarah Peters
|
Oct 16, 2018 @ 8:32 PM
Pair of new red sneakers isolated on white background.

9-year-old Kylie Rose Jacobs has helped design shoes to benefit foundation inspired by her story. Kylie has pediatric cancer. She was diagnosed 3 years ago, and has been in and out or remission. But that hasn’t slowed her down. Kylie one day dreams of being a marine biologist, and always looks forward to the future.

Her attitude has inspired a 5K run, a foundation, and now Nike has worked with her to design a pair of limited edition shoes. Sales from the shoes will help other children with pediatric cancer.

 

Source: Ohio.com

