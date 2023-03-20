Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

9-Year-Old Saves Mom By Calling 9-1-1

March 20, 2023 12:59PM EDT
A nine-year-old was recognized Tuesday for thinking fast when her mother experienced an emergency at home in Aurora, Illinois, last month.

Aria Lamen knew she had to act, so she called 911 for help when her mother suddenly passed out. She kept her cool better than most adults on the phone with the dispatcher.

She had great advice for other kids to know their own address, house number, where your parents work and their phone numbers!

