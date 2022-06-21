90 Degree Temps Return in Time for Summer’s Start
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another hot spell starting on Tuesday.
AccuWeather says we’ll see a high of 93 Tuesday, but the bulk of the really hot air will be to our west.
Some Midwestern cities could hit 100.
Meteorologist Kerry Schwindenhammer says we’ll have another day in the 90s on Wednesday, but with additional humidity.
The RealFeel Wednesday is forecast for 103 in Canton.
Then backing off to the 80s on Thursday, before a return to the 90s Friday and Saturday.
The summer seasaon began at 5:14 a.m. on Tuesday.